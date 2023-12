Helmsley Christmas Tree Festival (2)

One of the more unusual Christmas tree displays at the Helmsley Christmas Tree Festival was this one by the local Scouts, with a camp scene and the logs of the camp fire forming a tree, with lots of decorations on it. I thought this was a very creative idea.



In the background, on the wall, can be seen part of a wall painting, one of several decorating the walls here, which were created in the early years of the 20th century. They are well worth looking at, and tell interesting histories.



Ian