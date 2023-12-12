Sign up
Previous
Photo 2738
Christmas Tree Decorations
This collage is a collection of close-up images of the hand made decorations on some of the Christmas trees in the Helmsley Christmas Tree Festival.
A great deal of effort had gone into making many of these, and they created some wonderful displays.
There was an opportunity to vote for the best tree in the display. It was quite difficult to make a choice since there were several outstanding trees.
Ian
12th December 2023
12th Dec 23
Fisher Family
@fishers
March 2023 - The start of our year eleven on 365. I'm amazed that our project continues, but it does. It almost seems to have...
2731
2732
2733
2734
2735
2736
2737
2738
Views
10
Comments
1
Album
365
Taken
12th December 2023 4:08pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
christmas
,
christmas tree festival
,
all saints church
,
helmsley
Oli Lindenskov
Lovely tree🌲☃️🧑🎄🎅
December 12th, 2023
