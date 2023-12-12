Previous
Christmas Tree Decorations by fishers
Photo 2738

Christmas Tree Decorations

This collage is a collection of close-up images of the hand made decorations on some of the Christmas trees in the Helmsley Christmas Tree Festival.

A great deal of effort had gone into making many of these, and they created some wonderful displays.

There was an opportunity to vote for the best tree in the display. It was quite difficult to make a choice since there were several outstanding trees.

Ian
12th December 2023 12th Dec 23

Fisher Family

@fishers
March 2023 - The start of our year eleven on 365. I'm amazed that our project continues, but it does. It almost seems to have...
750% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Oli Lindenskov
Lovely tree🌲☃️🧑‍🎄🎅
December 12th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise