York Nutcracker Trail

Katharine and one of her friends went for a walk around part of the York nutcracker trail recently, and here are shots of some of the nutcrackers they saw.



This is the second year of the nutcraker trail, coinciding with the Christmas market. The idea is to encourage some of the visitors to the market to explore York a little further and help relieve the pedestrian congestion in the market area.



Sadly last year's trail didn't attract much interest perhaps because the designs were all the same and there were only two colour choices. This year there has been more thought put into the trail, and each nutcracker has its own colour scheme, designed by different groups. Each nutcracker has a name to collect, and completed lists can be submitted for a chance to win a prize. There are also ten bonus prizes for working out the link between the nutcracker names.



Katharine and her friend didn't see all the nutcrackers - probably stopped off at too many tea shops along the route! We have been planning to look for the rest of the nutcrackers, but at least one is cut off by flood water, since the river has burst its banks again! Hopefully we will get to see them soon, since the river level is now falling, and the weather forecast is for a few dry days.



Ian