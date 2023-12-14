Snowmen

Katharine and I had a bus trip north to the market town of Thirsk. The ride is rather nice, since the route keeps having detours from the main road into several attractive villages. Although I was aware of recent heavy rainfall, I was quite shocked with the amount of flooding that we saw on our journey. I know that the River Ouse has been over its banks in York, with the normal inconvenience that it causes.



Our trip to Thirsk was primarily to see the work of the Thirsk yarnbombers who have been busy knitting and crocheting and now have their Christmas display mainly in the Market Place, and with a huge tree outside Thirsk Hall. We are always impressed by their displays and try and organise a trip each time they put up a new display.



Many of the items displayed are in the form of a sleeve that slots over the bollards that try and separate people and motor traffic. Some of the sleeves have the main element of their display on top, while in other cases the display is on the side. Here the snowmen are placed on the top of a bollard sleeve. The use of so much pink certainly made an eye-catching display!



Ian