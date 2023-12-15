Previous
The Many Faces of Father Christmas by fishers
Photo 2741

The Many Faces of Father Christmas

One of the more popular themes produced by the Thirsk Yarnbombers this Christmas is Father Christmas, and this collection includes five versions of him. There were others, including Father Christmas and a reindeer on a bike.

Ian
15th December 2023 15th Dec 23

Fisher Family

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
Such beautiful craft work
December 15th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
What a fun collage! We don't have Yarnbombers here, too bad!
December 15th, 2023  
Jesika
Fun. There’s one on the post box outside Fulford Post Office, don’t know who makes them but glad that they do.
December 15th, 2023  
