Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2741
The Many Faces of Father Christmas
One of the more popular themes produced by the Thirsk Yarnbombers this Christmas is Father Christmas, and this collection includes five versions of him. There were others, including Father Christmas and a reindeer on a bike.
Ian
15th December 2023
15th Dec 23
3
4
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Fisher Family
@fishers
March 2023 - The start of our year eleven on 365. I'm amazed that our project continues, but it does. It almost seems to have...
2741
photos
91
followers
44
following
750% complete
View this month »
2734
2735
2736
2737
2738
2739
2740
2741
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
4
Album
365
Taken
15th December 2023 3:37pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
father christmas
,
thirsk
,
yarnbombing
Casablanca
ace
Such beautiful craft work
December 15th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
What a fun collage! We don't have Yarnbombers here, too bad!
December 15th, 2023
Jesika
Fun. There’s one on the post box outside Fulford Post Office, don’t know who makes them but glad that they do.
December 15th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close