Penguin and Snowman

These are two of the larger yarnbombs in the Market Place at Thirsk, with the bodies covering the full height of a bollard, and the heads on top. I thought these were quite effective.



Some of the Thirsk yarnbombers had a stall in the Market Place, selling small example of their craft - keyrings, bookmarks etc. They support a different local charity each year and this is one of their fundraising efforts.



Ian