After Garfield, apologies to Jim Davis by fiveplustwo
Photo 2182

After Garfield, apologies to Jim Davis

2nd January 2020 2nd Jan 20

Five plus Two

ace
@fiveplustwo
We are Five plus Two: 7 selves, 7 days, 7 self-portraits 7 ways... we have a new theme every week and hope you join in! Latest...
597% complete

Photo Details

Lou Ann ace
Priceless and so well done.
January 2nd, 2020  
Etienne ace
Well done. I am admirative of the set of pictures that the group put together so far on the comics theme.
January 2nd, 2020  
JackieR ace
Oh this is so clever, must have taken you ages
January 2nd, 2020  
