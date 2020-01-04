Previous
the bliss of noise-cancelling headphones by fiveplustwo
Photo 2183

the bliss of noise-cancelling headphones

and yes... my 20 year old son texted me yesterday to inform me that Baywatch is on Prime... he thought this was important for me to know 😂

ace
@fiveplustwo
Corinne ace
Hilarious comment and shot ;)
January 5th, 2020  
Francoise ace
ha ha ha love it.
January 5th, 2020  
