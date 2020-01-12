Sign up
Photo 2190
Dodus the Red
Always loved that line from the Lord of the Rings, when Gandalf the Grey shouts to the Balrog: “You cannot pass!”...
Theme: Red
@domenicododaro
12th January 2020
12th Jan 20
1
0
Five plus Two
ace
@fiveplustwo
We are Five plus Two: 7 selves, 7 days, 7 self-portraits 7 ways... we have a new theme every week and hope you join in! Latest...
2214
photos
141
followers
15
following
2183
2184
2185
2186
2187
2188
2189
2190
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone XR
Taken
12th January 2020 3:38pm
Tags
self-portrait
,
light
,
traffic
,
lol
,
selfportrait-dd
,
fiveplustwo-rouge
kali
ace
haha stop that man !
January 12th, 2020
