Photo 2191
Does history repeat itself?
Climate change is real. Meteors and asteroids exist. Geologists report global climate changes have been caused by collisions of these in the past, and they could happen again. This week's theme is "Asteroid", please join in!
@mikegifford
Note: Background image from
@GabrielGajdos
on
https://www.deviantart.com
13th January 2020
13th Jan 20
0
0
Five plus Two
ace
@fiveplustwo
We are Five plus Two: 7 selves, 7 days, 7 self-portraits 7 ways... we have a new theme every week and hope you join in!
2215
photos
141
followers
15
following
2184
2185
2186
2187
2188
2189
2190
2191
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
CORPORATION
Taken
12th January 2020 3:17pm
Tags
fiveplustwo-asteroid
