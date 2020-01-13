Previous
Does history repeat itself? by fiveplustwo
Does history repeat itself?

Climate change is real. Meteors and asteroids exist. Geologists report global climate changes have been caused by collisions of these in the past, and they could happen again. This week's theme is "Asteroid", please join in!

Note: Background image from @GabrielGajdos on https://www.deviantart.com
Five plus Two

