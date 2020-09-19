Previous
Next
Stealth Mode by fiveplustwo
Photo 2419

Stealth Mode

@mikegifford says two masks required for forgery ( https://365project.org/fiveplustwo/365/2020-09-14 ). I say a mask and a hood. ;)

Photographer: @kuva
Selfie Theme: Forgery

Join us with your own interpretation of the theme and tag fiveplustwo-forgery!
19th September 2020 19th Sep 20

Five plus Two

ace
@fiveplustwo
We are Five plus Two: 7 selves, 7 days, 7 self-portraits 7 ways... we have a new theme every week and hope you join in! Latest...
662% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise