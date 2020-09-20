Previous
Next
Century-old resemblance by fiveplustwo
Photo 2420

Century-old resemblance

My photo, taken a few days ago, overlaid on my grand-grandfather’s photo taken in 1918. No PS forgery.
Better on black

theme: forgery
@domenicododaro
20th September 2020 20th Sep 20

Five plus Two

ace
@fiveplustwo
We are Five plus Two: 7 selves, 7 days, 7 self-portraits 7 ways... we have a new theme every week and hope you join in! Latest...
663% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

jackie edwards ace
that's awesome!
September 21st, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise