Photo 2420
Century-old resemblance
My photo, taken a few days ago, overlaid on my grand-grandfather’s photo taken in 1918. No PS forgery.
Better on black
theme: forgery
@domenicododaro
20th September 2020
20th Sep 20
Five plus Two
ace
@fiveplustwo
We are Five plus Two: 7 selves, 7 days, 7 self-portraits 7 ways... we have a new theme every week and hope you join in!
2446
photos
132
followers
15
following
Tags
self-portrait
origins
overlapping
selfportrait-dd
fiveplustwo-forgery
grand-grandfather
jackie edwards
ace
that's awesome!
September 21st, 2020
