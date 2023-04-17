Sign up
Photo 3242
violinist
I was taken by the saucy violinists by Dirck van Baburen (1595-1624) He liked a show of shoulder skin!
ps i dont play but its a good prop!
*also used the wwyd texture for my get pushed challenge
@kali66
17th April 2023
17th Apr 23
2
0
Five plus Two
ace
@fiveplustwo
We are Five plus Two: 7 selves, 7 days, 7 self-portraits 7 ways... we have a new theme every week and hope you join in!
3276
photos
115
followers
21
following
888% complete
3235
3236
3237
3238
3239
3240
3241
3242
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 70D
Taken
18th April 2023 5:55pm
Tags
wwyd-219
,
fiveplustwo-oldmasters
,
get-pushed-559
kali
ace
@mcsiegle
hows this?
April 18th, 2023
moni kozi
ace
@kali66
You are ever so creative and resourceful! Compliments on another great take on another difficult theme.
April 18th, 2023
