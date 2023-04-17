Previous
violinist by fiveplustwo
Photo 3242

violinist

I was taken by the saucy violinists by Dirck van Baburen (1595-1624) He liked a show of shoulder skin!

ps i dont play but its a good prop!

*also used the wwyd texture for my get pushed challenge

@kali66
17th April 2023 17th Apr 23

kali ace
@mcsiegle hows this?
April 18th, 2023  
moni kozi ace
@kali66 You are ever so creative and resourceful! Compliments on another great take on another difficult theme.
April 18th, 2023  
