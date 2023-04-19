Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 3243
Praying For Success (Again)
I have been loaned a lovely long woolen cloak for an event I'm going to, and I was sure it could be a great prop here.
My old master prompt is
Madonna Praying
but I'm convinced that crossing fingers is just as good at getting success (and also covers for making promises I've no intention of keeping).
Cloaked Photographer
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
19th April 2023
19th Apr 23
Five plus Two
ace
@fiveplustwo
We are Five plus Two: 7 selves, 7 days, 7 self-portraits 7 ways... we have a new theme every week and hope you join in! Latest...
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
PENTAX K-70
Taken
17th April 2023 2:31pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
jackie5plus2
,
fiveplustwo-oldmasters
,
may look better on black because of my inability to edit and my paint splodges show up better on black
moni kozi
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
Neat one, Ma'Donna!
April 18th, 2023
