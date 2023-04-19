Previous
Praying For Success (Again) by fiveplustwo
Praying For Success (Again)

I have been loaned a lovely long woolen cloak for an event I'm going to, and I was sure it could be a great prop here.

My old master prompt is Madonna Praying but I'm convinced that crossing fingers is just as good at getting success (and also covers for making promises I've no intention of keeping).

Five plus Two

@fiveplustwo
We are Five plus Two: 7 selves, 7 days, 7 self-portraits 7 ways... we have a new theme every week and hope you join in! Latest...
888% complete

moni kozi ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond Neat one, Ma'Donna!
April 18th, 2023  
