2020 01 15 Afternoon walk. by gaf005
2020 01 15 Afternoon walk.

Dog walkers on the winding Cuckoo Walk were taking advantage of the cessation of Storm Brendan this afternoon as the winds and rain ceased and the sun shone.
15th January 2020

George

ace
@gaf005
