Unexpected. by gaf005
On my early morning walk to collect my newspaper, I spotted these tiny plants glinting in the rainy sunshine on a ledge halfway up a wall in a built up residential road. It is truly amazing how life springs up in the most unpredictable places.
17th January 2020

George

