Previous
Next
Rust by gaf005
Photo 714

Rust

The corrosion in the bottom of this old metal tub has created other-worldly patterns and amazing colours.
20th February 2020 20th Feb 20

George

ace
@gaf005
I have recently retired and now live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world. I hope to...
195% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise