Previous
Next
Tiles Piles. by gaf005
Photo 720

Tiles Piles.

Building work taking place in Burgess Hill. Yes, this is the colour of the roof sarking and someone has taken great care to ensure it matches the plastic ties on the tiles.
26th February 2020 26th Feb 20

George

ace
@gaf005
I have recently retired and now live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world. I hope to...
197% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise