Photo 1039
Jack Frost
We awoke this morning to freezing cold weather and mist resulting in a white cover of rime frost on everything. Stunningly beautiful.
10th January 2021
10th Jan 21
George
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Santina
ace
A fantastic shot..fav
January 10th, 2021
