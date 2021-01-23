Sign up
Get Ahead.
We met someone with the most unusual pastime - taking heads, the sort used to display hairstyles, and dressing them up and putting them in his garden hedge. Most extraordinary!
23rd January 2021
23rd Jan 21
George
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
