Previous
Next
Get Ahead. by gaf005
Photo 1052

Get Ahead.

We met someone with the most unusual pastime - taking heads, the sort used to display hairstyles, and dressing them up and putting them in his garden hedge. Most extraordinary!
23rd January 2021 23rd Jan 21

George

@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
288% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise