Photo 1097
Duo
It was a beautifully sunny day today and ideal for the swimmers we often see going up and down along Eastbourne sea front. But that water is still COLD!!!
9th March 2021
9th Mar 21
George
ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Views
6
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 77D
Taken
9th March 2021 2:45pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
