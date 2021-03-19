Previous
Portrait Bench by gaf005
We found these strange life-size figures, a cricketer, a comedian and a BMXer, at Glyne Gap near Bexhill. They celebrate local people who they represent, including the comedian Spike Milligan who was stationed in Bexhill during the Second World War.
