Alone by gaf005
Photo 1213

Alone

This lone common scabia at the side of the path caught the eye as it stood out from the backdrop.
3rd July 2021 3rd Jul 21

George

ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
