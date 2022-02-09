Sign up
Photo 1434
At Last
This tulip had lasted ages but finally drooped, hence the unusual angle for a tulip, and began to shed its petals (aided by my three year old grandson!) but this afforded a wonderful photo opportunity.
9th February 2022
9th Feb 22
0
1
George
ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
1434
photos
72
followers
75
following
392% complete
1427
1428
1429
1430
1431
1432
1433
1434
Views
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DC-TZ200
Taken
9th February 2022 5:23pm
