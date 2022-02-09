Previous
Next
At Last by gaf005
Photo 1434

At Last

This tulip had lasted ages but finally drooped, hence the unusual angle for a tulip, and began to shed its petals (aided by my three year old grandson!) but this afforded a wonderful photo opportunity.
9th February 2022 9th Feb 22

George

ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
392% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise