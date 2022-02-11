Sign up
Photo 1436
Bark
I loved the lines and textures on this tree, and the patterns on the larger tree behind it.
11th February 2022
11th Feb 22
0
0
George
ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
1436
photos
73
followers
75
following
393% complete
View this month »
1429
1430
1431
1432
1433
1434
1435
1436
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
365
Camera
DC-TZ200
Taken
8th February 2022 6:00pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
