Previous
Next
Bark by gaf005
Photo 1436

Bark

I loved the lines and textures on this tree, and the patterns on the larger tree behind it.
11th February 2022 11th Feb 22

George

ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
393% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise