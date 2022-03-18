Previous
Sparkling Duet by gaf005
Sparkling Duet

The swans on the lake at Sheffield Gardens National Trust were doing a mating dance, mirroring each other, amidst the intense sun glistening on the water.
George

I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
