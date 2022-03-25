Previous
Rather them than me! by gaf005
Rather them than me!

A sign that the holiday season is approaching - the Big Wheel being erected. I missed the best shot when driving to park, where the man on the right, who seemed fearless, was at the very top of the structure. It's not a job I relish!
