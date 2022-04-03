Previous
Next
Fiery by gaf005
Photo 1487

Fiery

The Japanese Quince tree stood out as the bright sunshine blazed through its bright red blooms which appeared alight.
3rd April 2022 3rd Apr 22

George

ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
407% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise