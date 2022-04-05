Previous
Coming up for air by gaf005
Coming up for air

I did not expect to see the seals in Sovereign Harbour today with it being high tide but as we walked alongside the harbour one stuck its head out of the water to take in some air, then disappeared quickly.
George

I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
