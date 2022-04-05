Sign up
Photo 1489
Coming up for air
I did not expect to see the seals in Sovereign Harbour today with it being high tide but as we walked alongside the harbour one stuck its head out of the water to take in some air, then disappeared quickly.
5th April 2022
5th Apr 22
George
ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
