Photo 1498
Twisted
This unusual daffodil, with curling petals, was growing wild, high on the side of a steep bank, and glinting in the sunlight.
14th April 2022
14th Apr 22
George
ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Photo Details
Views
7
Album
365
Camera
DC-TZ200
Taken
10th April 2022 6:52pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
