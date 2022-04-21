Previous
Anenome by gaf005
Anenome

Known commonly as windflower since it flutters in the breeze, enhancing its beauty.
21st April 2022 21st Apr 22

George

@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Boxplayer
Fantastic POV.
April 21st, 2022  
Granny7(Denise)
Lovely detail
April 21st, 2022  
Milanie
Beautiful detail
April 21st, 2022  
*lynn
Love the details of the center and your composition.
April 21st, 2022  
