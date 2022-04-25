Sign up
Photo 1509
Golden Hour
The theme at our local camera club is 'Pevensey Castle' so I visited this majestic monument at just the right time for the best lighting.
25th April 2022
25th Apr 22
2
5
George
ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
1509
photos
76
followers
76
following
413% complete
1502
1503
1504
1505
1506
1507
1508
1509
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
5
Album
365
Camera
DC-TZ200
Taken
24th April 2022 8:10pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
FBailey
ace
Lovely shot
April 25th, 2022
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Beautiful light, great location !
April 25th, 2022
Leave a Comment
