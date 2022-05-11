Sign up
Owlet
Owlet
This baby owl was rather unceremoniously presented at the wild bird display in a cardboard box with unsightly labels on it, hence this close-up to avoid the unattractive surroundings.
11th May 2022
11th May 22
2
4
George
ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
1525
photos
76
followers
76
following
417% complete
1518
1519
1520
1521
1522
1523
1524
1525
Views
11
Comments
2
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
DC-TZ200
Taken
7th May 2022 3:44pm
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Incredible close up , wow
May 11th, 2022
JudyG
ace
Wow! Just wow!
May 11th, 2022
