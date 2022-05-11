Previous
Owlet by gaf005
Photo 1525

Owlet

This baby owl was rather unceremoniously presented at the wild bird display in a cardboard box with unsightly labels on it, hence this close-up to avoid the unattractive surroundings.
11th May 2022 11th May 22

George

ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Esther Rosenberg ace
Incredible close up , wow
May 11th, 2022  
JudyG ace
Wow! Just wow!
May 11th, 2022  
