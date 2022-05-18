Previous
Next
Lovely Lupine by gaf005
Photo 1532

Lovely Lupine

These beauties stood out from the rest of the garden in their varying states of flowering.
18th May 2022 18th May 22

George

ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
419% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise