Photo 1577
Hollyhock
This amazing flower has an incredibly intricate interior.
2nd July 2022
2nd Jul 22
George
ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
DC-TZ200
Taken
2nd July 2022 6:27pm
Boxplayer
ace
Wonderfully lit detail.
July 2nd, 2022
GaryW
Stunning! Great capture of the light!
July 2nd, 2022
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Such a cool close up. Love macro. This is awesome.
July 2nd, 2022
