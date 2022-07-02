Previous
Hollyhock by gaf005
Hollyhock

This amazing flower has an incredibly intricate interior.
2nd July 2022 2nd Jul 22

George

ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Boxplayer ace
Wonderfully lit detail.
July 2nd, 2022  
GaryW
Stunning! Great capture of the light!
July 2nd, 2022  
Esther Rosenberg ace
Such a cool close up. Love macro. This is awesome.
July 2nd, 2022  
