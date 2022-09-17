Sign up
Photo 1654
What do you want?
This cow was steadfastly ignoring us as it continued to graze until my sister clapped and called it, disturbing its meal.
17th September 2022
17th Sep 22
0
0
George
ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
DC-TZ200
Taken
16th September 2022 4:48pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
