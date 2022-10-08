Previous
Christmas is coming part one by gaf005
Photo 1674

Christmas is coming part one

The turkeys became very excited when we walked past their pen, but they wouldn't have if they knew what was just round the corner - and the farm was taking orders!
8th October 2022 8th Oct 22

George

ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Beryl Lloyd ace
Ooh - I feel so sad seeing them all huddled together like this ! then hypocritically forget when I eat my Christmas dinner !
October 9th, 2022  
