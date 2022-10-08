Sign up
Photo 1674
Christmas is coming part one
The turkeys became very excited when we walked past their pen, but they wouldn't have if they knew what was just round the corner - and the farm was taking orders!
8th October 2022
8th Oct 22
1
0
George
ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
1674
photos
85
followers
79
following
458% complete
View this month »
1667
1668
1669
1670
1671
1672
1673
1674
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
DC-TZ200
Taken
8th October 2022 3:06pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Ooh - I feel so sad seeing them all huddled together like this ! then hypocritically forget when I eat my Christmas dinner !
October 9th, 2022
Leave a Comment
