Photo 1688
Acer
I love the ruby red radiating through the raindrops.
21st October 2022
21st Oct 22
George
ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
1688
photos
86
followers
79
following
1681
1682
1683
1684
1685
1686
1687
1688
JudyG
ace
Love the detail of the droplets and the colour. One of my favourite plants
October 21st, 2022
bkb in the city
Beautiful shot
October 21st, 2022
Carole Sandford
ace
Fabulous colour & the rain drops add even more to the image!
October 21st, 2022
