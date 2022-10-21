Previous
Acer by gaf005
Acer

I love the ruby red radiating through the raindrops.
21st October 2022 21st Oct 22

George

ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
JudyG ace
Love the detail of the droplets and the colour. One of my favourite plants
October 21st, 2022  
bkb in the city
Beautiful shot
October 21st, 2022  
Carole Sandford ace
Fabulous colour & the rain drops add even more to the image!
October 21st, 2022  
