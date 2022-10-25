Previous
Next
Fungi by gaf005
Photo 1692

Fungi

In a shady grove, following a children's trail to find a scarecrow's head, I came across a wonderful clump of fungi growing on a broken-down tree.
25th October 2022 25th Oct 22

George

ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
463% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
So delicate and beautiful! They glisten in the light! fav
October 25th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise