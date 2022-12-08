Previous
Freezing by gaf005
Photo 1736

Freezing

In one of the first frosts of the year, it was still holding on mid-morning in the face of the encroaching sunshine.
8th December 2022 8th Dec 22

George

ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Babs ace
Looks so pretty, but too cold for me. Brrr
December 8th, 2022  
