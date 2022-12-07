Sign up
Photo 1735
Dangle
When I took a shot of a display of these they all merged into a mess and looked awful; when I isolated one out with the sun shining through it and against a dark background it looked quite effective.
7th December 2022
7th Dec 22
George
ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Photo Details
Views
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 77D
Taken
6th December 2022 4:55pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
