Photo 1812
Bottoms Up!
The swans were taking it in turns to upend and feed from the bottom of the pond. I waited awhile for a synchronised shot of two or more but it was not to be.
22nd February 2023
22nd Feb 23
George
ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Views
9
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 77D
Taken
21st February 2023 5:30pm
Milanie
ace
They are so funny heads straight down
February 22nd, 2023
