Bottoms Up! by gaf005
Photo 1812

Bottoms Up!

The swans were taking it in turns to upend and feed from the bottom of the pond. I waited awhile for a synchronised shot of two or more but it was not to be.
22nd February 2023 22nd Feb 23

George

@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Milanie ace
They are so funny heads straight down
February 22nd, 2023  
