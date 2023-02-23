Sign up
Photo 1813
Nature's jewels
As plants and flowers struggle to emerge to greet to coming Spring, the Winter Rose continues to flower throughout.
23rd February 2023
George
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Photo Details
Views
7
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DC-TZ200
Taken
23rd February 2023 4:24pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
