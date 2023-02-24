Previous
Veils by gaf005
Photo 1814

Veils

On visiting our daughter and family to do childminding I was delighted to find one of the tulips in a vase had splayed open to provide a perfect photo opportunity - I love the subtle overlapping shades and textures.
24th February 2023 24th Feb 23

George

@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Dawn ace
Beautiful
February 24th, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
Beautiful!
February 24th, 2023  
Jo Worboys
Gorgeous colours and a great close yp
February 24th, 2023  
