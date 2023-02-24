Sign up
Photo 1814
Veils
On visiting our daughter and family to do childminding I was delighted to find one of the tulips in a vase had splayed open to provide a perfect photo opportunity - I love the subtle overlapping shades and textures.
24th February 2023
24th Feb 23
3
3
George
ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
1814
photos
90
followers
64
following
496% complete
View this month »
1807
1808
1809
1810
1811
1812
1813
1814
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
DC-TZ200
Taken
24th February 2023 6:51pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Dawn
ace
Beautiful
February 24th, 2023
Carole Sandford
ace
Beautiful!
February 24th, 2023
Jo Worboys
Gorgeous colours and a great close yp
February 24th, 2023
