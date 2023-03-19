Previous
Next
Bedraggled by gaf005
Photo 1837

Bedraggled

When daisies appear in the lawn I always look for a perfect specimen for a photo. There were none, so instead I found the tattiest!
19th March 2023 19th Mar 23

George

ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
503% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Larry Steager ace
Great title.
March 19th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise