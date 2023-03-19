Sign up
Photo 1837
Bedraggled
When daisies appear in the lawn I always look for a perfect specimen for a photo. There were none, so instead I found the tattiest!
19th March 2023
19th Mar 23
George
ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Larry Steager
ace
Great title.
March 19th, 2023
