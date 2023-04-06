Previous
Watchful by gaf005
Photo 1855

Watchful

The peacock certainly kept its eye on me as I moved closer to take a photo in spite of the protection of fine wire link fencing.
6th April 2023 6th Apr 23

George

ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Suzanne ace
Wonderful capture and colours. Favourite
April 6th, 2023  
Larry Steager ace
Well captured.
April 6th, 2023  
Babs ace
Isn't he a beauty.
April 6th, 2023  
