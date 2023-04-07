Previous
Beautiful Blossom by gaf005
Photo 1856

Beautiful Blossom

Almost wherever you look, there is blossom blooming brilliantly in the welcome sunshine and blue skies.
7th April 2023 7th Apr 23

George


@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Judith Johnson ace
Beautiful, love that sky! Spring is here!
April 7th, 2023  
Suzanne ace
Great Spring feel!
April 7th, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
Beautiful against the blue sky!
April 7th, 2023  
