Photo 1864
Dead Centre.
The holiday season is upon us which means the largest mobile big wheel in the country is up and spinning. I wonder what Spencer Compton, the 8th Duke of Devonshire, would have thought of it!
15th April 2023
15th Apr 23
5
1
George
ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
1864
photos
90
followers
66
following
1857
1858
1859
1860
1861
1862
1863
1864
Views
4
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DC-TZ200
Taken
15th April 2023 4:12pm
Milanie
ace
That is pretty amazing!
April 15th, 2023
Dawn
ace
So cool
April 15th, 2023
Lesley
ace
Ooh well done!
April 15th, 2023
Babs
ace
Perfect.
April 15th, 2023
Kerry McCarthy
ace
Cool shot!
April 15th, 2023
