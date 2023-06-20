Previous
Tanglewood by gaf005
Photo 1930

Tanglewood

The dappled light adds to the mesmeric scene of tangled trunks and branches.
20th June 2023 20th Jun 23

George

ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Larry Steager ace
Cool find.
June 20th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
So graceful!
June 20th, 2023  
FBailey ace
What a photo opportunity!
June 20th, 2023  
