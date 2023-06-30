Sign up
People watching.
You see some very interesting people when you’re on a long journey and stop at a motorway service station.
30th June 2023
George
ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 6s
Taken
30th June 2023 3:13pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Larry Steager
ace
Fun people watching.
June 30th, 2023
Jo Worboys
Ha ha they look like fun characters
June 30th, 2023
